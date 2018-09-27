What you need to know about the Texas gubernatorial candidates' debate on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas - Republican incumbent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will debate his Democratic challenger, former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez, on Friday night in Austin.

KPRC will broadcast the debate live on Channel 2 and stream it live on click2houston.com.

The 60-minute gubernatorial debate will start at 7 p.m. at the LBJ Presidential Library on the University of Texas campus.

It will be their only debate.

The two will answer questions on a number of important local and regional issues, including property taxes, school safety, immigration and Hurricane Harvey relief.

A panel of Texas broadcast journalists, including Channel 2’s Andy Cerota, will ask questions.

