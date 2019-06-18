What you need to know about the grand reopening of Holocaust Museum Houston

KPRC2

HOUSTON - After two years of construction and a $34 million expansion, Holocaust Museum Houston will reopen its doors to the public on June 22 and June 23 with scheduled Holocaust survivor talks.

The new Lester and Sue Smith Campus is located at 5401 Caroline St. in Houston’s Museum District.

Here's what you need to know about the reopening:

The museum more than doubled in size to 57,000 square feet.

The new facility will rank as the nation’s fourth-largest Holocaust Museum.

The museum will be fully bilingual in both English and Spanish.

The new three-story structure will house a welcome center, four permanent galleries, two changing exhibition galleries, classrooms, a research library, a cafe, a 200-seat indoor theater and a 175-seat outdoor amphitheater.

Rare artifacts, including a fishing boat like the one used by Danish fishermen to ferry Jewish neighbors to neutral territory, will be on display.

The museum will debut the nation’s largest gallery of artwork by Holocaust survivor and painter, Samuel Bak.

The museum houses the Butterfly Loft Sculpture, a kaleidoscope of 1,500 butterflies that connects each floor of the museum. Each butterfly represents 1,000 children who perished in the Holocaust.

Check out the five photos below to get a look at some of the new features.

