What you need to know about Saturday's flood bond vote in Harris County

HOUSTON - If you didn't cast a ballot during early voting, Saturday is the day you'll need to vote in the flood bond election in Harris County.

The bond proposal vote coincides with the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey’s landfall. The bond would fund more than 200 projects across Harris County.

"People realize this is our chance to say we are really serious about flood-control, mitigation and resilience," said Harris County Judge Ed Emmett.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Results are expected after sometime after the polls close.

Here’s what you need to know about voting and the proposal, according to the Harris County Flood Control District and the Harris County Clerk’s Office:

What am I voting on?

You will be voting for or against Harris County Flood Control District Proposition A. That is how you will see the bond proposal listed on the ballot.

Commissioners said the $2.5 billion measure includes a list of 150 potential projects that will repair flooding damage and mitigate future flooding risks.

The bond includes funding for 237 projects, $1.2 billion for channel improvements, $12.5 million for new floodplain mapping, and $1.25 million for an improved early flood warning system.

"If this bond passes, it will not only show we are serious, it will actually provide $700 (million to $900 million that will be matched by the federal government," Emmett said.

Emmett said the people of Harris County have helped come up with a lot of these projects and he is hopeful people will vote yes to this proposal.

"It's fine to look backwards and say what should have been done, but this is a case to really look forward and say what should be done in the future and that's what this bond is all about," Emmett said.

The goal is to improve infrastructure in every watershed in the county during a 10- to 15-year period.

Click here to get more information about the plan and see a list of projects.

Emmett explains a bit more about the proposed bond in this video:

When can I vote?

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where can I vote?

On Saturday, you are only allowed to vote at your precinct’s polling place. Click here to find that location.

What do I need when I vote?

In general, voters must present a form of photo identification when they go to the polls. Click here to see a list of acceptable forms of identification.

If you don’t have an approved photo ID, you can apply for an Election Identification Certificate for free. Click here for more information about the process.

If you don’t have an approved photo ID and can’t reasonably obtain one, you can fill out a declaration at the poll. You’ll be required to describe the reason you can’t get a photo ID. You’ll also have to present something like a birth certificate, government document, utility bill, bank statement or paycheck that has your name on it. Click here and scroll down for more information about that process.

