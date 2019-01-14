What you need to know about road closures, route for Houston Marathon

Runners compete in the Houston Marathon on Jan. 14, 2012.

HOUSTON - The Chevron Houston Marathon is Sunday, and even if you're not participating or watching, it could impact your weekend.

It's a big event, which means there will be a lot of road closures.

There will be dozens of closures, including a busy freeway exit ramp. That ramp is at the 610 West Loop (southbound) exiting to Hidalgo/Richmond.

Route

Organizers have compiled a helpful interactive map showing which streets will be closed, as well as what time they will close and re-open.

Road closures

The following streets will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Sunday. All lanes will be closed unless otherwise noted.

Marathon course closures

Congress from Crawford to Smith

Smith from Congress to Franklin

Franklin from Smith to Washington (all lanes except one westbound curb lane)

Washington from Congress to Waugh (all lanes except one westbound curb lane from Franklin to Houston, and one eastbound curb lane from Studemont to Sawyer)

Heights/Waugh (southbound) from Washington to West Gray

West Gray/Inwood from Waugh to Kirby

Kirby (northbound) from Inwood to San Felipe

Kirby (southbound) from San Felipe to Bissonnet

Bissonnet from Kirby to Montrose

Mandell (southbound) from Bissonnet to Sunset

Sunset from Mandell to Rice Blvd.

Rice Blvd from Sunset to Greenbriar

Greenbriar from Rice Blvd. to University Blvd.

University Blvd. from Greenbriar to Weslayan

Weslayan (from University to Bissonnet

Weslayan (northbound) from Bissonnet to Westpark

Westpark from Weslayan to S. Rice Blvd. (all lanes closed except one westbound lane from Newcastle to 610/59 northbound feeder road

Loop 610 feeder (southbound) from Richmond to Westpark

Post Oak Blvd. (northbound) from Richmond to San Felipe

San Felipe (westbound) from Post Oak Blvd. to Tanglewood Rd.

Tanglewood Rd. (northbound) from San Felipe to Chimney Rock Rd.

Chimney Rock Rd. (northbound) from Tanglewood to Woodway Dr.

Chimney Rock Rd. (southbound) from Woodway Dr. to Memorial Dr.

Memorial Dr. (westbound) from Chimney Rock Rd. to Loop 610

Memorial Dr. (eastbound) from Loop 610 to Shepherd

Shepherd (all lanes under overpass) from Memorial Dr. to Allen Parkway

Allen Parkway from Shepherd to Bagby

Dallas from Allen Parkway to Bagby

Bagby from Dallas to Lamar

Lamar from Bagby to Avenida de las Americas

Avenida de las Americas from Polk to Rusk

Half marathon course closures

Montrose from Bissonnet to Main/Mecom Fountain

Main (southbound) from Mecom Fountain to Bissonnet

Bissonnet (eastbound) from Main to Montrose

Montrose (southbound) from Bissonnet to Dallas

Montrose (northbound) from Dallas to Allen Parkway

Exit ramp closure

610 West Loop, southbound, exiting to Hidalgo/Richmond

Schedule of events

Thursday

Shake Out Run with Meb Keflezighi

Memorial Park Running Center

5 p.m. – Meet and greet Meb

5:45 p.m. – Run with Meb

Friday

Houston Marathon Health & Fitness EXPO presented by Texas Children’s Hospital and Houston Methodist

Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K Participant Packet Pick-Up

George R. Brown Convention Center, Hall B3 – Third Floor

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Race Back to the ’90s: Chevron Houston Marathon Kickoff Party Featuring The Nirvana Experience

Complimentary Kickoff Concert for runners! Guest tickets available for purchase.

House of Blues – 1204 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77002

Doors at 7 p.m. | Show at 8 p.m.

Saturday

We Are Houston 5K presented by Aramco and Chevron

Start at McKinney & Crawford

6 a.m. 5K Race Day Packet Pick-Up Opens

8 a.m. Start

RunFest presented by Michelob Ultra

Discovery Green, Jones Lawn

7 – 10:30 a.m.

Houston Marathon Health & Fitness EXPO presented by Texas Children’s Hospital and Houston Methodist

Marathon and Half Marathon Participant Packet Pick-Up

George R. Brown Convention Center, Hall B3 – Third Floor

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday

Chevron Houston Marathon & Aramco Houston Half Marathon

Start at Congress & San Jacinto

6:50 a.m. Marathon & Half Marathon Wheelchair Start

7:01 a.m. Marathon & Half Marathon Start

RunFest presented by Michelob Ultra

Charity & Running Club Village

Discovery Green, Jones Lawn

5:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

