What you need to know about road closures, route for Houston Marathon

By Aaron Barker - Senior Digital Editor
Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images

Runners compete in the Houston Marathon on Jan. 14, 2012.

HOUSTON - The Chevron Houston Marathon is Sunday, and even if you're not participating or watching, it could impact your weekend.

It's a big event, which means there will be a lot of road closures.

There will be dozens of closures, including a busy freeway exit ramp. That ramp is at the 610 West Loop (southbound) exiting to Hidalgo/Richmond.

Route

Organizers have compiled a helpful interactive map showing which streets will be closed, as well as what time they will close and re-open.

Road closures

The following streets will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Sunday. All lanes will be closed unless otherwise noted.

Marathon course closures

  • Congress from Crawford to Smith
  • Smith from Congress to Franklin
  • Franklin from Smith to Washington (all lanes except one westbound curb lane)
  • Washington from Congress to Waugh (all lanes except one westbound curb lane from Franklin to Houston, and one eastbound curb lane from Studemont to Sawyer)
  • Heights/Waugh (southbound) from Washington to West Gray
  • West Gray/Inwood from Waugh to Kirby
  • Kirby (northbound) from Inwood to San Felipe
  • Kirby (southbound) from San Felipe to Bissonnet
  • Bissonnet from Kirby to Montrose
  • Mandell (southbound) from Bissonnet to Sunset
  • Sunset from Mandell to Rice Blvd.
  • Rice Blvd from Sunset to Greenbriar
  • Greenbriar from Rice Blvd. to University Blvd.
  • University Blvd. from Greenbriar to Weslayan
  • Weslayan (from University to Bissonnet
  • Weslayan (northbound) from Bissonnet to Westpark
  • Westpark from Weslayan to S. Rice Blvd. (all lanes closed except one westbound lane from Newcastle to 610/59 northbound feeder road
  • Loop 610 feeder (southbound) from Richmond to Westpark
  • Post Oak Blvd. (northbound) from Richmond to San Felipe
  • San Felipe (westbound) from Post Oak Blvd. to Tanglewood Rd.
  • Tanglewood Rd. (northbound) from San Felipe to Chimney Rock Rd.
  • Chimney Rock Rd. (northbound) from Tanglewood to Woodway Dr.
  • Chimney Rock Rd. (southbound) from Woodway Dr. to Memorial Dr.
  • Memorial Dr. (westbound) from Chimney Rock Rd. to Loop 610
  • Memorial Dr. (eastbound) from Loop 610 to Shepherd
  • Shepherd (all lanes under overpass) from Memorial Dr. to Allen Parkway
  • Allen Parkway from Shepherd to Bagby
  • Dallas from Allen Parkway to Bagby
  • Bagby from Dallas to Lamar
  • Lamar from Bagby to Avenida de las Americas
  • Avenida de las Americas from Polk to Rusk

Half marathon course closures

  • Montrose from Bissonnet to Main/Mecom Fountain
  • Main (southbound) from Mecom Fountain to Bissonnet
  • Bissonnet (eastbound) from Main to Montrose
  • Montrose (southbound) from Bissonnet to Dallas
  • Montrose (northbound) from Dallas to Allen Parkway

Exit ramp closure

  • 610 West Loop, southbound, exiting to Hidalgo/Richmond

Schedule of events

Thursday

Shake Out Run with Meb Keflezighi
Memorial Park Running Center
5 p.m. – Meet and greet Meb
5:45 p.m. – Run with Meb

Friday

Houston Marathon Health & Fitness EXPO presented by Texas Children’s Hospital and Houston Methodist
Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K Participant Packet Pick-Up
George R. Brown Convention Center, Hall B3 – Third Floor
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Race Back to the ’90s: Chevron Houston Marathon Kickoff Party Featuring The Nirvana Experience
Complimentary Kickoff Concert for runners! Guest tickets available for purchase.
House of Blues – 1204 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77002
Doors at 7 p.m. | Show at 8 p.m.

Saturday

We Are Houston 5K presented by Aramco and Chevron
Start at McKinney & Crawford
6 a.m. 5K Race Day Packet Pick-Up Opens
8 a.m. Start

RunFest presented by Michelob Ultra
Discovery Green, Jones Lawn
7 – 10:30 a.m.

Houston Marathon Health & Fitness EXPO presented by Texas Children’s Hospital and Houston Methodist
Marathon and Half Marathon Participant Packet Pick-Up
George R. Brown Convention Center, Hall B3 – Third Floor
8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday

Chevron Houston Marathon & Aramco Houston Half Marathon
Start at Congress & San Jacinto
6:50 a.m. Marathon & Half Marathon Wheelchair Start
7:01 a.m. Marathon & Half Marathon Start

RunFest presented by Michelob Ultra
Charity & Running Club Village
Discovery Green, Jones Lawn
5:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

