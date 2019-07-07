What you need to know about potential tropical system developing in the Gulf

HOUSTON - A tropical system could potentially develop in the Gulf of Mexico by late next week.

What is it?

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a potential area of low pressure expected to develop late next week offshore along the Florida Panhandle. As this moment, there is a 50% chance of development into a tropical depression or higher.

What we know

- Areas along the Gulf Coast states from Florida to Louisiana may see an increased threat for heavy rainfall late next week into the weekend.

- At this time, southeast Texas appears to be too far west to see any major impact from this potential system. Thus, we are NOT expected to see heavy rainfall through next weekend.

- We still have plenty of time to see how conditions may change/develop and any model adjustments based on those changes.

What we don't know

- Exact location, intensity or track of this potential system is unknown.

- There is still a tropical model disagreement as to where this system will move. Some are moving it further west, closer to Texas, some further east, toward Georgia.

The bottom line

- Right now, this does not appear to be a threat to the greater Houston area for heavy rainfall.

- We will continue to monitor any changes in the weather models, as there is still a chance that the system could shift farther west.

- If changes occur, shifting farther west, we will make adjustments to our weekend forecast as needed.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.