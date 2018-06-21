What you need to know about Cy-Fair ISD's clear backpack policy

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District has implemented a clear backpack policy that will go into effect at the beginning of the school year.

The policy was created in the wake of recent school shootings, not just at Santa Fe High School, according to the district.

The district's superintendent reached out to parents about the policy and other procedures before implementing them.

Here are some things to know about the policy:

Are elementary students required to use clear backpacks?

No, this policy is in place for grades 6-12 (middle school and high school) only.

Are mesh backpacks allowed?

No. Mesh backpacks are not allowed. Students are permitted to only use clear backpacks.

Can the backpack have mesh pockets?

Yes. Mesh side pockets are allowed on the backpack.

Are transparent colored backpacks allowed?

No. Colored, transparent backpacks are not allowed. Only fully clear backpacks.

Are stripes allowed to be on the backpack?

No. Stripes in any location are not allowed on the backpack.

Can the backpack have colored straps?

Yes. The backpack may have colored straps.

Are company or trademarked logos allowed on the front of the backpack?

Small company logos are allowed, but large logos, monograms or other visual design obstructions are not.

Will athletic/spirit bags and instrument cases, which are not clear, be allowed on campus?

Yes. However, these bags must be stored as soon as the student arrives at school. They must be placed in lockers or secured in Fine Arts classrooms or athletic locker rooms as designated by their instructors.

Are lunch boxes permitted?

Yes, non-clear lunch boxes are permitted to be carried within the backpacks.

Are students allowed to have laptop sleeves in their backpack, or are they required to carry the laptop sleeve separately?

Yes, laptop sleeves will be permitted in backpacks.

What are the size specifications for the backpack?

There are no size specifications.

But isn't this an invasion of privacy?

We understand the concern with the privacy of certain items contained within backpacks. Students will be permitted to carry such items in a small makeup pouch within the backpack or a small purse, sized 6 inches by 9 inches.

