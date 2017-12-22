What you need to know about Christmas holiday travel

HOUSTON - According to AAA, from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1, the U.S. will experience the highest year-end travel volume on record.

A projected 107.3 million Americans will be traveling, using all forms of transportation. A total of 97.4 million will hit the road, 6.4 million will fly and 3.6 million will choose another way of getting from point A to point B.

Since 2005, the total year-end holiday travel volume has grown by 25%, AAA said.

Early Friday morning, Hobby Airport was packed. Around 5 a.m., the ticket and security lines were long but the crowds diminished by midmorning.

Houston Airport Systems projects an estimated 35,000 people will travel through Hobby on Friday alone, while 140,000 will go through Bush Intercontinental. All told, from Dec. 18 through Jan. 10, an estimated 3.6 million passengers will pass through both airports.

With that in mind, Hobby passengers were well-prepared.

"I packed a bag last night -- actually, yesterday -- and we've been up since three o'clock, said Mary Worely, traveling to Seattle. "(I'm) tired a little bit, but hoping to sleep on the plane."

Simi Ayeni and her family were traveling to Maryland, where she's from, and despite being in a long line, they got to the airport with enough time to spare.

"We have a ways to go but we started early enough so I think we'll be alright," Ayeni said.

If you are driving during the holidays, be on the lookout for law enforcement officers. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez are teaming for their Holiday Patrol Initiative.

Deputies will be patrolling shopping centers and other areas making sure everyone is safe.

