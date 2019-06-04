What will happen with reward money in Maleah Davis case?

A flyer about Maleah Davis is seen in the window of a Houston shop May 8, 2019.

HOUSTON - Thousands of dollars of reward money was offered in the weeks that followed the disappearance of Maleah Davis as authorities desperately searched for the 4-year-old girl.

Investigators confirmed Monday that human remains found along an Arkansas road were those of Maleah, but the cause and manner of her death are still being determined.

Community activist Quanell X said Maleah’s stepfather, Derion Vence, confessed to him that he dumped Maleah’s body in Arkansas.

So, what happens to the more than $20,000 in reward money that was offered in the case? Here is what officials said Tuesday.

Crime Stoppers

Kevin Quinn, spokesman for Crime Stoppers of Houston, which offered a $12,500 reward in the case, said the money won’t be awarded anytime soon.

“As the investigation is still underway and no one has been charged with murder or identified as a suspect at this point, no reward has currently been awarded,” Quinn said.

Officials at Crime Stoppers also pointed out that certain people would not be eligible to receive the money. They include:

Elected officials

Law enforcement agents

Criminal justice employees

Bail bond employees

Community leaders and activists

Perpetrators of the crime

Employees and board members of Crime Stoppers

Houston Police Department

Houston police said the $5,000 reward that was offered by the department has not been awarded and it is too early to determine who will get the money.

Louisiana couple

A couple in Louisiana offered a $10,000 reward to be added to the $5,000 that was offered by the Houston Police Department. A call to the couple’s business seeking information about the process for awarding the money was not returned.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.