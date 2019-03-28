What wildlife was killed by Deer Park chemical fire?

DEER PARK, Texas - On Wednesday, when cleanup crews flew over the areas that were affected by the Deer Park chemical fire, they discovered pockets of industrial product in the water.

The impacted areas now include Tucker Bayou, Carpenters Bayou, The northeast San Jacinto River in the vicinity of the San Jacinto State Park and monument, Santa Anna Bayou Marsh, Old River and the water adjacent to the ITC pier.

Officials said the following wildlife was found dead in Tucker Bayou:

13 fish

One frog

One red-eared slider turtle

Authorities warned the public to refrain from eating any fish or crab from the ship channel or San Jacinto River north of the Fred Hartman Bridge.

Officials said there are currently no impacts to drinking water.

As of Wednesday morning, officials said 696,000 gallons of oily water had been removed from the waterways. From the tank farm, about 1.5 million gallons of product mixed with water and firefighting foam has been removed.

Cleanup crews continue to foam the tank farm as needed to maintain at least a 2-foot level of foam.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.