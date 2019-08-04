What we know about El Paso shooting suspect Patrick Crusius

CNN

EL PASO, Texas - The suspect in the deadly shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso on Saturday is Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, three sources told CNN.

The information provided to CNN came from two federal law enforcement sources and one state government source. The federal sources told CNN that investigators are reviewing writing posted online days before the shootings that may speak to a motive.

The sources said the online posting was believed to have been written by Crusius, but that has not been confirmed.

Facebook is working with law enforcement. The Facebook page and Instagram profile under the suspect's name have been removed by the company.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Content that praises, supports or represents the shooting or anyone responsible violates our Community Standards and we will continue to remove as soon as we identify it," a Facebook spokesperson told CNN.

Sgt. Robert Gomez, an El Paso police spokesman did not identify the suspect during a news briefing, but he said a white man in his 20s was taken into custody without incident. Gomez said the man is believed to be the sole shooter. Police did not fire any shots, he said.

