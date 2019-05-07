What to know as OTC celebrates its 50th anniversary

The Offshore Technology Conference in Houston on May 6, 2019.

HOUSTON - The Offshore Technology Conference is currently taking place at NRG Park, and the event is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

More than 60,000 engineers, technicians, executives, operators and managers from over 100 countries are expected to attend the conference.

Here are some facts and figures to know surrounding the conference.

In 1969, the U.S. produced an average of 9.2 million barrels of crude per day compared to 11.9 million barrels per day in January 2019, a 28.5% increase.

In January 2019, Texas produced an average of 4.8 million barrels of crude per day.

In 1969, the U.S. produced a total of 3.4 billion barrels of crude compared to 4.0 billion barrels in 2018, an 18.7% increase.

In 2018, Texas produced a total of 1.6 billion barrels of crude.

Energy and related industries employ nearly 250,000 workers in metro Houston.

Houston employs 25% of the nation's oil and gas extraction jobs and one in nine of the nation’s jobs in support activities for mining.

The conference will run through Thursday.

