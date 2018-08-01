What to know about NASA's astronaut announcement for upcoming commercial flight

HOUSTON - On Friday, NASA will announce which astronauts will fly on the first commercial crew flights.

When is the announcement?

The announcement is at 10 a.m. Friday at the Johnson Space Center.

What will be announced?

Eight NASA astronauts will be assigned to initial test flights and the following missions to the International Space station. In 2015, NASA astronauts Robert Behnken, Eric Boe, Douglas Hurley and Sunita Williams were announced as the first commercial crew astronauts. Four more NASA astronauts, as well as a Boeing astronaut, will be announced Friday.

What commercial spacecraft will fly?

They will fly the Boeing Starliner and the SpaceX Crew Dragon.

Why is this a big deal?

These astronauts will be the first to launch on vehicles owned by commercial companies.

"These are commercially provided vehicles. And NASA will be the anchor tenant,” said scientist in residence John Charles at Space Center Houston.

He was a NASA scientist for 33 years.

“It's very exciting getting more people in space. More experience in space. If more people can experience space, more people will understand what it is and what it can do for us in the future," he said.

What’s next?

The crews will begin training to get ready for their launch. That will include training at the Johnson Space Center in Houston as well as at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The first flights were scheduled for 2018. However, Boeing announced Wednesday a delay for its first crewed launch.

