What to expect: Weekend road closures, how to avoid traffic

HOUSTON - A lot of roadwork begins with 290, the northwest freeway.

This will impact inbound commuters and the freeway will be closed at Tidwell Friday night starting at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Monday.

With just two lanes closed, there might be a tight squeeze during peak time hours, so commuters should expect to see backup ahead.

What is the best way to avoid traffic?

Exit and take Hempstead or count on the Katy Freeway.

The outbound connector ramp from 610 to 290 will also be closed from 7 a.m. on Saturday until 5 p.m.

There's a huge closure along the Westpark Tollway. Its outbound lanes, like Chimney Rock all the way to FM 1464 will be closed from 7 a.m. on Saturday until 10 p.m.

On Sunday night at 10 p.m., they will close inbound Highway 59 to Post Oak Road until Monday at 5 a.m.

Drivers will be pushed off to the Southwest Freeway and 288 northbound from Bellfort to 610 on the south side.

Total closure during the nighttime hours will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. running through next Tuesday.

And last but not least, East Freeway, inbound, between Sheldon and the East Beltway, will be totally shut down Friday night at 9 p.m. and stays close until 5 a.m. on Monday.

Drivers will be routed to the service road.

The Woodlands Ironman race has the Hardy Toll Road shut down on Saturday from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All southbound lanes between Interstate 45 and 610 and also that westbound airport connector ramp, it's closed, more traffic being pushed over to Interstate 45 north.

