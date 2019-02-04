What to expect from Blue Bell's latest flavor, Raspberry Fudge Brownie

Raspberry Fudge Brownie, as seen in this promotional image from Blue Bell, released on Feb. 4, 2019.

HOUSTON - Blue Bell is out Monday with a limited flavor called Raspberry Fudge Brownie.

The limited flavor is almond ice cream combined with fudge brownie chunks, dark chocolate flakes and a raspberry sauce swirl.

The flavor is now available in half gallon and pint sizes.

The Brenham-based business posted news of the new flavor on its social media accounts.

Have you tried it yet? Let us know what you think about the flavor in the comments.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.