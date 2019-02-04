What to expect from Blue Bell's latest flavor, Raspberry Fudge Brownie

HOUSTON - Blue Bell is out Monday with a limited flavor called Raspberry Fudge Brownie.
The limited flavor is almond ice cream combined with fudge brownie chunks, dark chocolate flakes and a raspberry sauce swirl.
The flavor is now available in half gallon and pint sizes.
The Brenham-based business posted news of the new flavor on its social media accounts.
You’ll earn real brownie points with our new flavor! Raspberry Fudge Brownie is a flavorful almond ice cream combined with fudge brownie chunks, flakes of dark chocolate and a raspberry sauce swirl. Available in the half gallon and pint sizes beginning today, but only for a limited time. #bluebell #icecream #bluebellicecream #raspberry #fudge #brownie #chocolate
