What to do if your pipes freeze

SPRING, Texas - The deep freeze overnight led to a rude awakening for Aqua Texas water customers in Spring.

Customers who said they did everything right discovered it wasn't their fault that their water lines were not working Wednesday morning.

The company said the disruption was due to 15 systems in its Spring service area with frozen water lines and wellhead pipes.

Aqua said it is working to restore water, and that water is running again for some customers.

The company is urging residents to boil water before using it for cooking or bathing.

Here are some things to know if you find yourself with frozen pipes this winter:

Should I keep the faucet open?

Yes. As the frozen area starts to melt, water will flow and running water will help melt ice in the pipe.

What can I do to restore water pressure?

Apply heat to the frozen area, using an electric heating pad wrapped around the pipe, an electric hair dryer or towels soaked in hot water.

Use a portable space heater, kept away from flammable materials, to warm under the house Never leave the heater unattended.

Apply heat until full water pressure is restored.

When should I call a plumber?

If you cannot find the frozen area, if the area is not accessible or if you cannot thaw the pipe, call a licensed plumber.

What should I not do?

Do not use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove or other open-flame device.

