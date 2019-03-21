What questions do you still have about the ITC Deer Park fire?

Flames and thick smoke rise from tanks at a chemical plant in Deer Park, Texas, on March 18, 2019.

DEER PARK, Texas - It's been the big story of the week in the Houston area and made national news -- the chemical fire at the Intercontinental Terminals Co. facility in Deer Park.

ITC and authorities have held multiple press conferences since the fire broke out Sunday morning, but there are still many unanswered questions.

Some of those questions include the cause of the fire, how was the fire extinguished, what short- and long-term damage was caused to residents and will the chemical runoff affect water in the area.

Here's what we know about the fire as of Thursday, and here's what we know about benzene, one of the chemicals that was released during the fire and led to shelters-in-place for two cities Thursday.

And here's how to check the air quality levels in your area.

If you need to file a claim due to health issues, click here.

Read this article to learn about the legal ramifications of the fire.

What questions do you have? Leave them in the comments below. We'll sort through the responses and try to get those questions answered by authorities.

