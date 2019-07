Ring.com

HOUSTON - Moo-ve over, delivery drivers. There's a cow at the door.

Texas residents had a cow show up at their door as seen in a video recently published on YouTube, Fox 4 News reported.

The home was located in Mansfield, Texas.

In the video below, taken by the home's Ring doorbell camera, you can see the cow knocking on the door with its nose briefly before walking away.

