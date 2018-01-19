What is impact of possible government shutdown?

HOUSTON - As a deadline nears, a government shutdown does not mean every federally funded agency, program and service would shut down.

Employees with agencies and departments considered nonessential will be furloughed.

That would include workers with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, and potentially affect people who want to buy or sell guns.

"If they do a shutdown and close that office, we won’t be able to do background checks over the phone. Hopefully the electronic online system will still work," Carl Cunningham said.

BY THE NUMBERS: Who's affected by shutdown

Cunningham owns Everyman Tactical in Humble.

“We’d be losing out on probably $2,000 in revenue a day,” he said.

For a small business, that's a lot.

The military, which is considered essential, would still report for duty. However the troops, including those in combat and employees with the Department of Defense, will potentially not be paid.

The shutdown would also impact national parks, government-funded zoos and museums.

Agencies not impacted include Social Security, air traffic control, the Transportation Security Administration and the U.S. Postal Service, meaning people will still get mail.

"If the government shutdown affects those people, then many gun shops who do it on the phone won’t have access to background checks and won’t be able to sell any firearms," Cunningham said.

In past shutdowns, 850,000 federal employees didn’t get paid until it was over.

Members of Congress will continue to receive paychecks because it’s the law.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.