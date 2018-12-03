What is a state funeral?

The casket of the remains of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush is carried out of the U.S. Air Force 747, being called 'Special Mission 41', on its way to the U.S Capitol on December 3, 2018 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. A state…

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. state funerals are offered to all current, or former, presidents of the United States, the president-elect and other officials designated by the president.

The 41st President of the United States, George H.W. Bush, died Friday at the age of 94.

State funerals are organized out of the Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region. A state funeral is "a time-honored tradition and a symbol of respect," according to the Joint Task Force National Capital Region's website.

State funerals are seven- to 10-day events and consist of three stages.

Stage I

The first stage includes ceremonies within the state in which the president, former president or president-elect was in residence.

Stage II

The second stage includes ceremonies in Washington, D.C.

Stage III

The third stage includes ceremonies in the state in which the authorized individual has chosen to be interred.

According to the website, "the ceremonies occurring in the national capital region may involve Armed Forces honor guards, elite military bands, and other service academies, National Guard and U.S. Armed Forces Reserve units. The ceremonies occurring outside the National Capital Region may include Washington-based honor guards and local service units to include active duty, National Guard and Reserve for logistical, military band and/or salute guns support."

