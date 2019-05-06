What happens after 12-year-old Conroe boy is charged with murder?

CONROE, Texas - A 12-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his 10-year-old brother has been charged with murder.

Montgomery County prosecutors said the boy will undergo a mental health evaluation.

According to Montgomery County authorities, the 10-year-old was shot in the chest Saturday at a home along Stidham and Fenley roads in Conroe. Authorities said the 10-year-old was pronounced dead a nearby hospital and his brother is the alleged gunman.

Marc Brumberger, chief of the Juvenile Division for the Montgomery County Attorneys Office, said that CPS is looking at the household situation and a psychological evaluation has been requested.

"Based on the child's statement, it would seem intentional, out of some kind of anger towards his brother,” Brumberger said.

KPRC legal analyst Brian Wice said, because the case involves juveniles, many of the details are and will remain unknown.

Under Texas law, Wice said that the 12-year-old cannot be certified to stand trial as an adult.

“He will be tried in juvenile court, with a lawyer and all of the procedural protections that you get. If he is convicted of murder, he will be sentenced to a determinant to determine the number of years youth commissioned, aka kiddie prison. At his 18th birthday, he will be back before a judge (who can) either sentence him of terms up to 40 years in an adult prison or he can say wait, you’ve done enough time. You can rejoin society,” Wice said.

Prosecutors acknowledged another element in the case that will be reviewed is how the child got access to the weapon.

The 12-year-old is due in court in May.

