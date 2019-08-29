These are the hottest toys to buy this year, according to kids

HOUSTON - If you are struggling with what to buy the kiddos for a birthday, special occasion or the upcoming holiday season, then fear no more.

WalMart has completed a survery ranking the “2019 Top Rated by Kids Toy List.”

Here are some different toys that made the list:

Build A Bear Workshop Stuffing Station Value Box

Juno The Baby Elephant

Nascar Crash Racers Set

24V Real Tree UTV

Hover-1 Transport Scooter

Barbie Dreamplane

Kindi Kids Doll

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop

Cynosa Chroma Keyboard

Click here for the rest of the list.

Happy shopping!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.