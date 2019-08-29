These are the hottest toys to buy this year, according to kids

HOUSTON - If you are struggling with what to buy the kiddos for a birthday, special occasion or the upcoming holiday season, then fear no more.
WalMart has completed a survery ranking the “2019 Top Rated by Kids Toy List.”
Here are some different toys that made the list:
- Build A Bear Workshop Stuffing Station Value Box
- Juno The Baby Elephant
- Nascar Crash Racers Set
- 24V Real Tree UTV
- Hover-1 Transport Scooter
- Barbie Dreamplane
- Kindi Kids Doll
- HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop
- Cynosa Chroma Keyboard
Click here for the rest of the list.
Happy shopping!
