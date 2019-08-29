News

These are the hottest toys to buy this year, according to kids

By Bess Krasoff - Digital News Intern

HOUSTON - If you are struggling with what to buy the kiddos for a birthday, special occasion or the upcoming holiday season, then fear no more.

 

WalMart has completed a survery ranking the “2019 Top Rated by Kids Toy List.”

 

Here are some different toys that made the list:

  • Build A Bear Workshop Stuffing Station Value Box
  • Juno The Baby Elephant
  • Nascar Crash Racers Set
  • 24V Real Tree UTV
  • Hover-1 Transport Scooter
  • Barbie Dreamplane
  • Kindi Kids Doll
  • HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop
  • Cynosa Chroma Keyboard

 

Click here for the rest of the list. 

 

Happy shopping!

 

 

