What are the biggest concerns for people in Harris County? Here's what one survey found

HOUSTON - Flooding, crime and the environment are among the biggest concerns for Harris County residents, a recent survey commissioned by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo found.

Between Jan. 28 and March 30, more than 11,000 people responded to the “Talking Transition” survey, which was conducted in collaboration with civic organizations that canvassed neighborhoods. It focused on how people perceive their life in Harris County, asking questions about education, crime, health, the environment, natural disasters and other issues.

Most of the respondents were Hispanic or Latino, between 30 and 49 years old, who work full time, have health insurance and rent. A little more than 50% of respondents were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Perceptions on most questions were worst in nearly every metric across the eastern half of the county. Most people believe things are OK in every metric.

Below is a breakdown of some of the data from the survey. Click here to read the full report.

