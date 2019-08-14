What are the best public high schools in Houston?

HOUSTON - Niche, a site that helps rank schools and neighborhoods, has released its 2020 Best Public High Schools and has the rankings broken down by city.

In the Houston area, Katy schools rule the Top 10 with three schools included.

How are the rankings determined? They are based on analysis of data from the U.S. Department of Education along with test scores, college data, and ratings collected from millions of Niche users.

Here is the list of Houston's top public schools:

1. Carnegie Vanguard High School

2. Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions

3. Clements High School

4. Seven Lakes High School

5. Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

6. Cinco Ranch High School

7. Obra D. Tompkins High School

8. Memorial High School

9. The Woodlands High School

10. Cypress Woods High School

