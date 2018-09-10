What a party! 3 year-old has an epic Whataburger party

PORTER, Texas - A Porter mother went all out to plan and decorate a Whataburger birthday party for her son Noel.

Leonor Alonso said her family loves Whataburger and probably eats there once a week.

That became key in planning the white and orange festivities. Alonso said over the course of three months, she saved cups and french fry and apple pie containers to later use for her son’s party.

When Alonso told two local Whataburger restaurants about her big plans, they pitched in with party favors including masks, Frisbees, sunglasses and paper fans.

But collecting items from the family’s favorite fast-food chain was only a portion of the effort. Alonso designed a piñata that was a giant recreation of the Whataburger table tent that displays the number of the order. However, she used the No. 3 to symbolize Noel’s age.

Alonso also made centerpieces using Whataburger cups that support her son’s photo.

Everything else also stayed on theme, from cupcakes decorated with Whataburger stickers to special-order cookies.

While the budget didn’t allow for her to serve Whataburger hamburgers to each guest, she did serve homemade hamburgers and tried to make them as authentic as possible by providing Whataburger condiments she purchased at H-E-B. Fries, however, were from Whataburger.

Going all-out to decorate for birthday parties is not new to Alonso. This is her hobby and said her family can’t wait to come to her home to see what she has done.

As for this past party on Saturday, Alonso said it was a bit hit.

“I loved it. I love decorating for parties,” Alonso said" ”Everyone enjoyed."

But Noel especially enjoyed the decorations and the effort his mother poured into his special day. She said she could tell by the smile on his face how much he was amazed that everything was Whataburger style.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.