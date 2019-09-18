What 2 Know as Imelda makes way through SE Texas

KPRC2

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Imelda made landfall Tuesday afternoon as a Tropical Storm near Freeport. Later Tuesday, the system was downgraded to a Tropical Depression. Take a look at our coverage below.

Weather

Imelda continues to produce heavy rain throughout SE Texas. Initially moving north at 7 mph, the center of the storm has slowed and as a result, is expected to create dangerous flooding conditions in our region. For now, 7 to 10 inches of rain widespread is still expected BUT higher amounts are very likely in isolated areas where some computer models indicate 10 to 15 inches through Thursday. Those higher amounts are most likely along the coast. Check Frank's full forecast for more.

Here's a look at our team coverage:

What's happening in our area as Tropical Storm Imelda moves through

KPRC2

KPRC 2 has crews in the field all over the Houston area. Here's a look at what's going on in some of the hardest-hit areas of the region.

Read more

Tropical Depression Imelda makes way through SE Texas; flash flood watch in place

The KPRC 2 Severe Weather Team is tracking Tropical Depression Imelda, which is causing heavy rain over parts of southeast Texas as it works its way inland.

Read more

List of school closings, cancellations due to Tropical Depression Imelda

KPRC2

Take a look at the list of the latest school closures and cancellations that have been reported to KPRC 2.

Read more

LIVE STORY: Tracking Tropical Storm Imelda as it moves inland

Follow live updates on Tropical Storm Imelda as it moves through Southeast Texas.

Read more

More headlines:

Here's how to check bayou levels, rainfall totals

These are the areas Houston drivers should avoid during heavy rain

Check the radar

High-water locations

How you can get flood insurance with zero wait time

PHOTOS: Viewers show Tropical Storm Imelda's impact across Houston area

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.