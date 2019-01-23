Wet, cold weather causing power outages, other headaches for Houston

HOUSTON - Rain continues to sweep through the Houston area as people start to head out for the morning commute.

Many people have been experiencing wet roads as they head out Wednesday morning, along with heavy winds and much colder temperatures.

In some areas to the west and northwest of town, the rain has been coming down heavier, making it more difficult to see the roads.

KPRC2 reporter Cathy Hernandez also reported seeing high water in a few spots including an exit ramp for the Katy Fort Bend Road.

Centerpoint Energy is also reporting a large power outage in the Cinco Ranch area, which could affect stop lights and cause backups at several intersections in the area.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office warned parents to remind their teen drivers to treat any intersection with flashing lights as a four-way stop as they head out for school.

Traffic reporter Jennifer Reyna warned that roads will remain slick until after the rain stops around 9 a.m. and hydroplaning is possible.

Reyna is advising to give yourself ample time and take things slow.

