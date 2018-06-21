West Harris County residents report street flooding after recent rain

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Pine Cliff Drive was just one of the roadways across the area that flooded from Wednesday's rains.

Viewer video recorded in the Bear Creek Village neighborhood in northwest Harris County showed people, at one point, leaving as fast as the water would allow.

"We got water coming in the Jeep," resident Molli Kish can be heard saying in one of the clips. "People are evacuating by canoe and life raft."

Much of the flooding was the result of water spilling out of the swollen South Mayde Creek. It made several intersections impassable and dozens of homes were threatened.

"It was up coming up in my yard up toward the walk and in the driveway," homeowner Barbara Haddox said. "So I knew it was going to be getting up high."

Haddox -- who just returned to her home in January after Hurricane Harvey -- shared photos with Channel 2.

They show just how close the water came into her yard. Haddox went to neighbors to clear out the gutters to help the water recede.

"I'm begging everybody to come help me because this would have been my third flood," she said. "I don't even have my floors back down from Harvey."

Much of the water did recede after several hours -- and those who weren't forced to leave had a plan if they needed to.

"We had the trucks to get ready in case there was more water," homeowner Ed Trajos said. "Pull it up, and get ready to go."

