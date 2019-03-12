'We're going to come get you': Parole violator initiative getting results

HOUSTON - Houston police teamed up with several agencies across the region for a two-week crackdown of parole violators.

Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said 156 felons were picked up on parole violations. He said it's a huge step in protecting the public from violent offenders.

"We're going after people who are felony suspects that are hurting people and really committing more serious crimes. We're hoping to save lives and reduce risk," Acevedo said.

Acevedo said the Police Department teamed up with the Harris County Sheriff's Office and several other police agencies, including Liberty, Galveston and Waller counties.

PHOTOS: Parole violator initiative getting results

For two weeks, they tracked down and located parole violators, who are some of the worst offenders. All of them had been convicted of felonies, including murder, theft and sexual assault.

"Our No. 1 priority is: The ones on the ankle monitors tend to be the ones that are more violent and pose the greatest threat," Acevedo said.

Officials said this kind of hard work keeps residents safe. Last year, a man on parole, Jose Rodriguez, cut off his ankle monitor and went on a killing spree, killing three people in a matter of days. Officials said cracking down on parole violators cracks down on crime.

"The parolee that's wanted in one county is here on a weekend committing crimes. The next day, they're in Galveston committing crimes. The next day, they are somewhere else committing crimes. That's why we're all working together," Acevedo said.

"We're committed to making our community safer. Abide by it or we're going to come and get you instead of them. You know you're wanted, turn yourself in," Chief Kurt Bonsal, with the Precinct 3 Constable's Office, said.

So far, more than 300 parole violators have been taken into custody in the last three months.

The crackdown is set to continue every four months.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.