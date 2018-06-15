News

Wells Fargo customers experiencing purchasing issues, bank says

By Cory McCord - Digital News Editor
HOUSTON - Wells Fargo said it is dealing with an issue that is affecting customer transactions.

The bank said some customers are having issues making purchases.

The bank said it is looking into the issue and would let customers know when the issue is resolved on its Twitter page.

