Wells Fargo customers experiencing purchasing issues, bank says

HOUSTON - Wells Fargo said it is dealing with an issue that is affecting customer transactions.

The bank said some customers are having issues making purchases.

The bank said it is looking into the issue and would let customers know when the issue is resolved on its Twitter page.

Thank you for your continued patience while we work to resolve our issue impacting some customer transactions. Our team is working diligently to address the issue quickly. We’ll provide another update once the issue has been resolved. — Wells Fargo (@Ask_WellsFargo) June 15, 2018

We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue completing some transactions. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates. — Wells Fargo (@Ask_WellsFargo) June 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.