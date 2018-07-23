Welder working on boat killed in Kemah explosion

A business in Kemah, Texas, where a welding explosion killed a man is seen from Sky 2 on July 23, 2018.

KEMAH, Texas - A welder was killed Monday in an explosion in Kemah.

Galveston County deputies said they received reports of an explosion at 919 Lawrence Road, near the intersection of Marina Bay Drive.

Deputies said they found a 57-year-old man suffering from severe burns.

The man was taken to Clear Lake Hospital, where he died a short time later, deputies said.

Investigators said witnesses reported that the man was welding a gas tank on a small boat at the time of the explosion.

No foul play is suspected, deputies said.

The identity of the man was not immediately released.

