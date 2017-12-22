Video: Man makes daring getaway on back of fast-moving moving truck

ORLANDO, Fla. - A wild getaway was captured on cellphone video in Orange County.

Edwin Rivera recorded video of the incident while driving Monday on John Young Parkway.

Deputies said Derrick Maestas, 20, attacked a woman on a Lynx bus because she was talking too loudly on her phone. According to a sheriff's report, Maestas punched the woman in the thigh and pulled her hair.

Maestas got off the bus and jumped onto the back of a tractor-trailer that began traveling at a fast rate of speed on JYP, deputies said.

"I thought about getting behind the truck to get a better view, but then again, I thought real quick and I said, 'What if this man falls? What if he jumps?' I didn't know the state of mind, so I decided just to stay in the right lane and get an idea of what was happening," Rivera said.

Several drivers called 911 after spotting Maestas on the back of the truck, and he was arrested and taken to jail.

It's not known how far Maestas traveled on the truck.

