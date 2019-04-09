Vat of hair conditioner explodes at organic product plant, with a terrifying result

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Two people are recovering, one with severe injuries, after an explosion of hair conditioner at a manufacturing plant in Melbourne, Florida.

It happened at Absolutely Natural's plant late Monday morning.

Officials with the Melbourne Fire Department say a tank containing hair conditioner was heated to 170 degrees, resulting in too much pressure inside the tank.

A man and a woman were both hurt and taken to hospitals.

The man's injuries were more severe and he had to be flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

He was on the tank at the time of the malfunction, leaving 60 percent of his body covered in second-degree burns.

The woman was sitting on the other side of a wall from the tank, but the explosion busted through that wall and left her with minor injuries.

