Teen urinates on Walmart shelf in Porter, authorities say

PORTER, Texas - A teenager urinated on a shelf at Walmart store Saturday in Porter, and authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify those responsible.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said authorities discovered what happened at the Walmart store at 23561 US-59 after video began circulating on social media and residents came forward to Walmart about the incident.

Walmart reviewed security video and discovered that one of the suspects urinated on a shelf and the group attempted to steal a case of beer.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release that Walmart loss prevention employees stopped the group as they attempted to leave the store, but were let go. Law enforcement noted Wal-Mart staff didn’t know at that time that one of the suspects had urinated on a shelf near the beverage aisle.

Detectives are still attempting to identify those responsible in this case. Law enforcement said charges will be filed when the suspects are identified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800, and reference case #19A243994.

