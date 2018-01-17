Weird News

Michigan 'shook' after meteor lights up sky

Fireball, thunder-like noise startle residents

By Kaitlyn Walsh

Reports of a fireball falling from the sky poured in as a meteor lit up the night and shook some Michigan residents' homes, The Associated Press reported.

The American Meteor Society said it received hundreds of reports of the startling sight Tuesday from Michigan, surrounding U.S. states and Ontario, Canada, the AP reported.

The society said reports suggest that a space rock went deep into the Earth's atmosphere before breaking apart, the AP reported.

The impact registered as a 2.0 magnitude earthquake in Michigan, the U.S. Geological Service said, the AP reported.

