Michigan 'shook' after meteor lights up sky

Reports of a fireball falling from the sky poured in as a meteor lit up the night and shook some Michigan residents' homes, The Associated Press reported.

The American Meteor Society said it received hundreds of reports of the startling sight Tuesday from Michigan, surrounding U.S. states and Ontario, Canada, the AP reported.

The society said reports suggest that a space rock went deep into the Earth's atmosphere before breaking apart, the AP reported.

The impact registered as a 2.0 magnitude earthquake in Michigan, the U.S. Geological Service said, the AP reported.

"I had @tacobell. Sorry."



A possible meteor shook southeast Michigan tonight, and it has everybody cracking jokes. https://t.co/S9LifBhbfl — Detroit Free Press (@freep) January 17, 2018

Witnessing a Meteor Re-Enter the Atmosphere Across Metro Detroit Here in Michigan is Something I will Never Forget! It Shook My House and Lit Up the Entire Sky! https://t.co/QX139gYLIo — Thomas Iwinski (@Dopplertom) January 17, 2018

“I seen the lights... I felt the shook” - lady on WDIV who saw the meteor. — Douglas (@dmoon) January 17, 2018

