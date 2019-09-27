Man who plotted to kill wife ends up paralyzed, prosecutors say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Florida man is in a Virginia jail, unable to walk after his stepdaughter shot him.

Prosecutors say that was an act of self-defense in an attack he spent weeks planning.

Virginia Beach police rushed out to a home on Bunsen Drive on September 8. When they got there, they found two women who were attacked, and a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Outside, they found the suspect's car. And in the front seat was a journal, which in detail outlined an alleged plan to kill his estranged wife. That suspect is Henry Herbig, 65.

Herbig drove to Virginia Beach from his home in Florida. Prosecutors say he left his cell phone at house, so he wouldn't be tracked on GPS. He only used cash to avoid using credit cards. He only stopped at mom-and-pop shops so there wouldn't be cameras and avoided tolls. Prosecutors say once he was in the beach, he put on a disguise, which included a wig -- and went to the house with a gun and large wrench.

They told the court he had a bag full of zip ties, duct tape and garbage bags.

Herbig allegedly first attacked his stepdaughter over the head with the wrench, and then used that same weapon on his wife. She suffered severe injuries to her face.

The attack stopped when the stepdaughter shot Herbig, which severed his spine. He will no longer be able to walk.

Defense attorneys argued he should be out on bond because the jail can't give him the adequate care he needs to survive.

The judge denied his bond for now saying he could still be a danger to society.

Herbig now has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and breaking and entering.

Prosecutors plan to upgrade those charges when the case goes to Circuit Court. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for December 6. Until then, Herbig will remain in jail.



