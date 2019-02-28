Man dipped testicles in salsa as payback for low tip, police say

A Tennessee man sought revenge on a low-tipping customer by allegedly dipping his testicles in a salsa container before it was delivered.

Police in Maryville arrested Howard Matthew Webb, 31, after a 14-second clip of the incident was seen on Facebook. He faces a felony charge of “adulteration of food, liquids or pharmaceuticals.”

The Daily Times reported that the woman who received the salsa ordered food Jan. 12 from a Mexican restaurant through the service Dinner Delivered. Webb was a passenger in the delivery driver’s vehicle, and the pair were upset over the customer’s tip.

"Webb produced a video showing Webb placing his testicles in a salsa container and (the driver) is heard laughing and stating, 'This is what you get when you give an 89-cent tip for an almost 30-minute drive,’" Maryville Police Department investigator Rod Fernandez wrote in the warrant, according to the Daily Times.

The driver has not been charged, and Dinner Delivered said in a statement to the Daily Times that the driver was an independent contractor.

Police opened an investigation after the company contacted them about the video, Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp told the newspaper.

