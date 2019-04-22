Hopping mad: Easter Bunny throws punches in wild Florida fight

Stills taken from video posted on Instagram by user Workfth.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Easter Bunny was hopping mad for some reason in Florida.

Video from downtown Orlando, which was posted on Instagram, has gone viral. The video shows a costumed character getting involved in a fight between two others.

Apparently, the fight began when a man bumped into a woman and the duo began fighting, WKMG reported. The video, posted by Instagram user Workfth, shows the Easter Bunny joining into the fight and throwing rabbit punches and haymakers.

[WATCH VIDEO OF Easter Bunny FIGHT AT TOP AND BOTTOM OF STORY (WARNING: Graphic language)

WKMG reported the fight was broken up by an Orlando police officer. The Orlando Police Department said Monday that no one was arrested in connection with the fight.



