Heinz just created 2 new mayo-based condiments and social media exploded with thoughts

Unholy union or match made in heaven? That’s the question some on social media are taking on in the wake of two spreads being released by Heinz – a mayonnaise-barbecue sauce spread and a mayonnaise-mustard combo.

Let’s just say people online have a lot of feelings about Mayocue and Mayomust. The outpouring of opinions shouldn’t surprise anyone, particularly in the wake of Mayochup – a mayo-ketchup combo – that made headlines in 2018.

Pass on mayocue but mayomust seems good for burgers aside from the heinous name — Neverwinter DSA Co-Chair (@thepoeticgopher) March 5, 2019

Exclusive new flavor joining mayocue and mayomust in the lineup @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/7k2r0mJYwY — Trip Zero (@tripzerotv) March 6, 2019

We can all agree that “Mayomust” is the worst of several potential names. I would have gotten myself fired from Heinz trying to fight this. https://t.co/SxG0Vq8MSv — Adam Jacobi (@Adam_Jacobi) March 5, 2019

At first I was like, “Mayomust??? Y’all couldn’t think of a better name than MAYOMUST?”



But then I realized the alternative was “Mayotard.” 😬 pic.twitter.com/rUYXBjP3TG — Skylar May (@Shmayy7) March 6, 2019

Isn't mayocue just Carolina-style sauce? — Kate (@Katerade) March 5, 2019

The company said in a press release that customers have been mixing the different sauces for years.

"First with Mayochup sauce and now with Mayocue and Mayomust sauces, we’re taking out the guesswork to give our fans the perfect condiment blends from the start," Nicole Kulwicki, director of marketing for Heinz, said.

The new blends will be on store shelves at major retailers this month, as well as online through Amazon, where Mayocue is already for sale, and you can pick up some Mayomust, too. Each sauce comes in 16.5-ounce bottles and sells for a suggested retail price of $3.49.





