Florida man climbs playground equipment, yells to kids about where babies come from, police say

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested for disorderly conduct Sunday after police said he climbed atop a piece of equipment at a playground and yelled at children, telling them where babies come from.

Otis Dawayne Ryan, 30, was at a park in Clearwater Beach about 3 p.m. when police said he began approaching tourists and making inappropriate comments.

An officer who was in the area said he watched Ryan climb atop a piece of playground equipment where children between the ages of 4 and 6 were playing. Ryan then started shouting, telling the children that babies come out of women and used a vulgar term, according to the officer.

