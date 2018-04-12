Atlanta DEA seizes meth from Disney wax figurines

Authorities in Georgia are investigating after 500 pounds of methamphetamine were seized from Disney character wax figurines.
UPI reports Atlanta's Drug Enforcement Administration office said the figurines were shipped from Mexico to Georgia, each containing one pound of the drugs. The shipment also included legitimate figurines of the characters, which were thought to have been used as a decoy to distract from the ones filled with drugs.
Agents estimate the haul carried a street value of $2 million.
