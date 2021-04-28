Neighbor builds fence made of excrement after property line dispute

This revenge isn’t so sweet, rather it literally stinks for all parties involved.

A man has built a 250-foot long wall of cow manure, acting as a divider between his and his neighbor’s properties in rural Michigan, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

According to the report, Wayne Lambarth says his farmer neighbor made the wall after a dispute over the property line.

“Normally they spread it on the field but they decided to make a fence out of it,” Lambarth said.

According to Fox 2, tenants living in Lambarth’s house are forced to deal with the smell every day.

“It’s like you can’t leave the window open. The whole upstairs will smell like it,” one tenant said.

When asked about the wall, the neighbor who built it told Fox 2, “It’s not a poop wall. It’s a compost fence.”