Candy land: Chocolate snow covers Swiss town after malfunction at Lindt factory

Residents of a Swiss town discovered a sweet surprise when they walked out of their front doors Friday morning.

According to a report by WETM, the town was coated in chocolate snow after strong winds spread fine cocoa powder from the nearby Lindt & Spruengli chocolate factory.

According to the report, the Lindt & Spruengli company confirmed there was a minor malfunction in its ventilation system causing particles of fine cocoa powder to spread around the immediate vicinity of the factory, which is located in Olten, between Zurich and Basel.

“It finally happened guys!! 2020 screwed up just enough that it finally did something right,” one Twitter user said.

WETM reports officials for the factory say the particles are completely harmless to people and environment.

According to WETM, the factory production was able to continue as normal and the ventilation system has now been repaired.