Kansas City man will pay you $25,000 to find him a girlfriend

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A Prairie Village man has come up with a plan to not only help him find love but also to help a local animal shelter.

It’s a project Jeff Gebhart has been working on for the better part of six months and it’s taking off like wildfire.

If you can help Gebhart find the perfect woman, he will give you $25,000 and will give another $25,000 to a local animal shelter.

“The main objective of this is to find the right girl for me, wherever she is,” Gebhart said.

Gebhart is a Kansas City guy through and through.

“All Kansas City, Shawnee Mission West guy, KU grad. I live now probably five or six miles from my home I grew up in,” Gebhart said.

But the 47-year-old is sick of dating, especially online dating. That is something he considers off-putting and even toxic at times. So he came up with a plan, one that involves some serious cash.

“Well think about it, if you’re in a happy marriage, what monetary value could you ever place on meeting the right person…ever?” Gebhart questioned.

$25,000 is what he could see spending trying to just get to the right woman. He has never been married before.

“My time and frustration and disappointment definitely is worth some sort of dollar figure but that was roughly what I’d spend in dating,” Gebhart said.

Gebhart asked his closest friends who many of them are successful professionals who are not married or who are divorced. He also asked friends in the mental health profession and together, they came up with a plan. Get attention by offering money, have each person answer a survey such as general questions like if you’re a dog person or not. Gebhart is by the way a dog person. His dog Gunnar is part of the deal! Other questions pertain to Gebhart personally.

“You have a big number that apply, you put them through a Willy Wonka machine and the ones that come out are the ones that would be great candidates for me. Any one of them and that’s without looking at pictures or knowing the chemistry or anything,” Gebhart said.

And from there, Gebhart hopes to dwindle the list and hopefully find that perfect person.

For good measure, he’ll throw in $25,000 to help animals in need, something any fellow dog lover would certainly approve of.

If you think you’re the perfect girl for Jeff and his dog Gunnar, there is a link to the survey.