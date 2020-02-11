This Texas zoo will name a cockroach after your ex and feed it to an animal on Valentine’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking to get back at your ex this Valentine’s Day, the San Antonio Zoo has got you covered.

The zoo is hosting its first-ever “Cry me a Cockroach” event, where you can purchase a live cockroach for zoo staff to feed to one of their animals.

According to zoo staff, if your ex was a snake, you could also buy a rat and they can feed it to a reptile. After checkout, you can name your cockroach or rat after your ex.

The zoo will also have a livestream of the feeding frenzy, where various birds and reptiles will feast. You can watch it here.

