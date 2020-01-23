You can name a cockroach after your love for Valentine’s Day at the Houston Museum of Natural Science

HOUSTON – The Houston Museum of Natural Science wants you to dedicate a cockroach to your lover for Valentine’s Day.

It’s all apart of the Endless Love campaign. According to experts, cockroaches have roamed the Earth for more than 350 million years. Naming one of the Madagascar Hissing Cockroach represents your never-ending love for each other.

Now, you won’t receive the critter. The Houston Museum of Natural Science will send you a digital certificate.

Those interested can complete a form online. The cost to name a cockroach is $5.

The Endless Love Campaign ends Feb. 15.