WeekHack: The World Series continues, early voting ends, Halloween and more

HOUSTON - Take a look at some of the most significant Houston-area events, meetings and stories happening in the week ahead.
Government and Politics
Early voting ends
Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election ends Friday, Nov. 1. During early voting, voters can cast a ballot at any location in their county of registration.
Click here to find early voting locations and hours in Harris County
HISD hosts district wide meetings to discuss board goals
The Houston Independent School District will host a series of district wide community meetings to discuss the district's board goals. District officials encourage community members to attend the meetings to provide ideas, feedback, and share their thoughts on the topics that matter most to them.
Click here to find the meeting schedule.
Sports
Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals
The Houston Astros will face off against the Washington Nationals on home turf for Game 6 of the World Series.
Festivals and family fun
45th annual International Quilt Festival
The country's largest quilt show is headed to Houston. Quilt enthusiasts, stop by the George R. Brown Convention Center Thursday, Oct. 31 through Sunday, Nov. 3 to view over 1,600 quilts and other textile art on display or shop at more than 1,000 booths for quilts, fabric, supplies and crafts .
Halloween
Expect a week packed with parties, costumes, jack-o-lanterns and trick-or-treating for kids and adults alike. The spookiest day of the year falls on Thursday this time around. For festive fun, consider one of these Halloween events happening around town.
Day of the Dead
Celebrate and honor the dead at one of many Dia de los Muertos events happening across the Houston area. For festivals and family, head to the National Museum of Funeral History Saturday, Nov.2 or attend a two-day festival at MECA Houston.
