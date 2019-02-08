Weekend road closures pose challenge for drivers in Galleria area

HOUSTON - This weekend will be a challenge for drivers trying to access the Galleria area from the southwest side of town.

The Southwest Freeway's northbound ramps to 610 in both directions will be closed until Monday at 5 a.m. If you need to head to the Galleria and live in Sugar Land or Stafford it is best for drivers to exit Chimney Rock Road and travel north.

If you are trying to get to the city of Bellaire, continue to Weslayan Road and make a turn.

The 290 inbound ramps to the 610 North Loop ramp headed east will be closed as well. Drivers can continue south on 610 and exit Memorial Drive as an alternate route.

For commuters on I-10 in Katy, three outbound lanes will be closed from Dairy Ashford Road to Park Ten all weekend, some main lanes will remain open in the area.

And as a reminder that the downtown ramp from I-45 Gulf to 59/288 South will remain closed for the next six months.

As an alternative, continue along the Pierce Elevated, and take I-10 eastbound to 59 southbound.

