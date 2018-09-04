Week 1 of regular season has arrived for the Houston Texans

HOUSTON - There was an extra buzz around NRG Stadium on Monday as the Texans have now officially entered game week for week one of the regular season.

Coming off of a 4-12 season last year, there is an added excitement to get on the field this Sunday and start a new chapter with new expectations.

“We’re all excited; obviously, this team is looking forward to great things this season I can’t wait,” Christian Covington said.

New addition Tyrann Mathieu wasn't here last year but says he can feel how motivated this team is.

“These guys are hungry. Whatever happened last season, these guys are ready to get that taste out of their mouth,” Mathieu said.

Nose tackle DJ Reader echoed the same opinion.

“Everybody (is) pretty hungry. We felt like we had a good chance last year and we fell short due to a lot of different things. I think coming back this year, we’re focused and ready to get back to where we were and be better than what we were,” Reader said.

