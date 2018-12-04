Website dogs on viral photo of Sully, Twitter goes into rage mode

HOUSTON - One of the most shared photos since the death of President George H.W. Bush is of his service dog, Sully, lying by his casket Monday. It has been retweeted more than 70,000 times. When online news site Slate posted an article with the headline "Don't Spend your Emotional Energy on Sully H.W. Bush" people went ballistic.
President George H.W Bush got Sully, a golden retriever service dog, in June, shortly after first lady Barbara Bush died. The late president was confined to a wheelchair and suffering with symptoms of Parkinson's Disease. The animal had been with him for just six months.
No one tried to hide that fact, but a reporter from Slate wrote "Sully was not the late president's lifelong companion" and that "the photograph is not proof that Sully is a particularly 'good boy.'"
The reporter wrote, "it says almost nothing other than the fact that Sully was, at one point in the same room as the casket of his former boss."
People reacted strongly.
George W. Bush announced that Sully is heading to his next assignment: Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.
