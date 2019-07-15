'We stalked this lady literally for 48 hours': Woman shares how she tracked down car thieves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Missouri woman's car was stolen, but she managed to take it back days later, local media report.

Danielle Reno filed a police report after her 4Runner was stolen, but then took things into her own hands, tracking down her vehicle.

"We stalked this lady literally for 48 hours,” Reno said. “She had no idea what we were doing."

Reno tracked purchases on her debit and credit cards, as well as the activity of her phone, which had been taken.

An attendant at a gas station told Reno the car thieves said they were headed to Applebee’s.

Reno decided it was time for dinner, too.

"(We) got our waters and she walked in the door,” Reno said. “I about had a heart attack."

Reno took the opportunity to slip out the front door and take back what was hers.

"Oh my gosh, before I call the cops I wanted to show you all what we just found, by doing our own stalking,” Reno said in a Facebook Live video. “At Applebee’s, my hearts racing."

She even caught their arrest on video.

"She has my wallet in her hand and my keys in her hand," Reno is heard saying on the video.

Reno found beer in the back seat of her vehicle, as well as a terrible smell.

Her car was trashed to the point that she won’t drive it.

"There's stuff on the car seat,” Reno said. “There's stuff on the seat. It’s just gross.”

The people arrested in the video are now in the custody of Clay County deputies, KCTV reported.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.